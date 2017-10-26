Home / The Star News / Shake & Bake: Boys finally catch T-Birds, win sectional

Shake & Bake: Boys finally catch T-Birds, win sectional



Medford's runners, coaches and alternates enjoyed the spotlight at the awards podium after winning the WIAA Division 2 Waupaca cross country sectional championship. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's seven varsity runners hold a last-minute pre-race huddle at Saturday's Waupaca sectional. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Derek Rudolph looks strong about halfway through Saturday's boys race at Waupaca. Rudolph finished sixth out of 97 runners. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Ray Zirngible is on his way to a 10th-place finish in Saturday's sectional race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford boys cross country team members (l. to r.) Derek Rudolph, Mason Rudolph, Aaron Julian and Ray Zirngible celebrate after finding out the Raiders had won the team championship at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Waupaca sectional. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/26/2017 - 11:06am mattf

The Medford Raiders came up short in the Great Northern Conference meet, but their performance that day showed them the now nine-team league champions from Lakeland could be beaten.
On Saturday at Waupaca High School, they went out and did it to win the school’s first-ever WIAA sectional team championship.
Paced by top 10 finishers Trey Ulrich, Derek Rudolph and Ray Zirngible and –– just as importantly –– with sophomores Mason Rudolph and Austin Shaw beating Lakeland’s fourth man, the Raiders achieved their goal in qualifying for state as a team and finished one spot higher than many thought possible.
“I don’t remember when we beat Lakeland last,” Ulrich said after finishing third for the second straight October at Waupaca. “Last year they beat us by a lot every race. This year they beat us at conference. That was the first time we saw them this year. They had us by six points, which sucked that it was at conference, but we said, ‘we have next weekend.’ That was the calm before the storm.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here