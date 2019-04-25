Home / The Star News / Seidl comes through in 8th as Raiders knock off Mosinee

Seidl comes through in 8th as Raiders knock off Mosinee



As he approaches first base, Medford's Blaine Seidl watches his game-winning single fall in front of Mosinee centerfielder Trevor Garski. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJon Laher (18), Cade Alexander (22), Ray Zirngible (8) and John McMurry (6) are the first Raiders to greet Blaine Seidl (7) after Seidl’s single in the bottom of the eighth inning beat Mosinee 5-4 on Tuesday evening. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Cade Alexander slides around Mosinee catcher Matt Olson and scores the Raiders’ first run during the bottom of Tuesday’s fourth inning. He beats a throw from first base on Nick Retterath’s RBI groundout. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/25/2019 - 8:51am mattf

The Medford Raiders let the victory get away once Tuesday when Mosinee got four straight two-out hits to score two runs in the top of the seventh to forge a 4-4 tie. Blaine Seidl wasn’t about to let it get away again when he came up in the bottom of the eighth with two outs, the bases loaded and the game still tied.
“When I went up there, I was hoping to get a base hit and hopefully score somebody,” Seidl said. “I got two strikes on me then I fought two pitches off then I hit a single to center.”
That single to center, which fell just before the Indians’ Trevor Garski got to it, clinched a 5-4 win that snapped a four-game losing streak and, more importantly, put Medford at 2-0 in the still-early Great Northern Conference race. The Raiders (6-5 overall) already are the only remaining GNC unbeaten besides 4-0 Antigo, the defending champion. Mosinee, a WIAA Division 2 state qualifier the past two springs, fell to 1-2 in the GNC and 4-3 overall. The Indians host the rematch today, Thursday, at 5 p.m.
