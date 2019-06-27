Seidel, Veal, Hanson are Medford’s All-GNC award winners

A tiebreaker kept Medford from making the upper bracket in the Great Northern Conference’s regular-season tournament this spring, and, despite having the best season in the program’s 10-year varsity history, the Raiders also found it tough to break through when it came time to vote for All-GNC girls soccer post-season awards.

Senior Meredith Seidel and junior Bella Veal were among the 11 girls named to the 2019 All-GNC second team and junior Sierra Hanson got honorable mention for their efforts during the season, which included a 5-3-2 mark in conference play, an 11-7-3 record overall and the team’s deepest WIAA tournament run in program history.

The Raiders finished one win shy of qualifying for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament, losing 5-0 to GNC champion Ashland in a June 8 sectional final.

It’s the second straight year Seidel has earned second-team honors. The All-GNC awards for Veal and Hanson are their first in girls soccer.

