Season's over

The 2020 spring sports season at Wisconsin high schools has ended before it even started.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Control was left with no choice at its Tuesday videoconference meeting but to cancel the season due to the nationwide coronavirus pandemic. The season was suspended in mid-March following one week of track and field practices and just as softball practices would have started. It was hoped the season could be restarted at some point.

Hope for an official WIAA season started to fade on April 10 when UW-Madison announced it would not host the boys tennis, softball and boys golf state tournaments in late May and early June. The season’s cancellation became inevitable Thursday when Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services extended the state’s Safer at Home Order to May 26 and ended the school year in the state. It was clarified after Thursday’s announcement that the school closure actually runs through June 30, the statutorily determined end of the school year.

The WIAA and the Board of Control, however, did offer an avenue for spring teams to get back together this summer by expanding out-of-season coach contact opportunities from five to 30 days for 2020 spring sports teams, including seniors, pending local and state health guidelines.

