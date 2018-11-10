Breaking News

Season's not over; strong fall nets special qualifier selection for state



Medford’s number-one tennis doubles team of Lauryn Strick (l.) and Mariah Leader will compete tonight, Thursday, at the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament in Madison after being selected as extra qualifiers Friday for the doubles field. They will play a team from Madison Edgewood at approximately 7:30 p.m. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Mariah Leader and Lauryn Strick both woke up from late Friday afternoon naps and had to wonder if they were still dreaming when they checked their messages.
Eliminated from the first round of the WIAA Division 2 sectional tennis tournament at number-one doubles in Baldwin-Woodville the previous day, the Medford Raider duo saw they had texts from their head coach Jake Bucki with unexpected news.
They had been selected by the WIAA’s state seeding committee as special qualifiers for this weekend’s state tournament in Madison.
“I just woke up from a nap because it was Friday and it was before the football game,” said Strick, a junior. “I saw Mr. Bucki’s text that he sent to us and I just saw a picture that said Division 2 and I didn’t know what it meant."
