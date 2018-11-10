Season's not over; strong fall nets special qualifier selection for state

Mariah Leader and Lauryn Strick both woke up from late Friday afternoon naps and had to wonder if they were still dreaming when they checked their messages.

Eliminated from the first round of the WIAA Division 2 sectional tennis tournament at number-one doubles in Baldwin-Woodville the previous day, the Medford Raider duo saw they had texts from their head coach Jake Bucki with unexpected news.

They had been selected by the WIAA’s state seeding committee as special qualifiers for this weekend’s state tournament in Madison.

“I just woke up from a nap because it was Friday and it was before the football game,” said Strick, a junior. “I saw Mr. Bucki’s text that he sent to us and I just saw a picture that said Division 2 and I didn’t know what it meant."

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.