Scrappiness not enough in loss; Redmen sweep at Edgar

There is little question the Rib Lake volleyball team has bought into the notion that it has to rely on its defense and scrappiness to succeed.

Sometimes the opposition just has too much firepower.

That was the case in Tuesday’s long-awaited 2018 home opener where the Redmen pushed Marawood North contender Prentice to the limit in the first and third sets, but the Bucs were able to get the kills they needed to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Most of the time, Prentice’s go-to hitter was Alyssa Schellin from the left side, but Olivia Burcaw and McKenna Isaacson had their moments too in boosting Prentice to 3-0 in conference play.

“We continuously had to fight defensively as Prentice has more firepower than we have,” Rib Lake head coach Barb Anderson said.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.