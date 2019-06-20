Schreiner, Ewan lead Rib Lake’s list of 2019 award winners

Rib Lake fully expected to bounce back from a tough 5-11 baseball season in 2018 and the Redmen did, finishing second in the Marawood North at 7-3 and getting as high as nine games over .500 overall before settling for a 13-7 finish.

Those results helped six Redmen earn 2019 All-Marawood North awards, including unanimous first-team selections Zane Schreiner and Levi Ewan, who also garnered recognition beyond the conference for their play this spring.

After making the All-Marawood North first team for the third straight year, Schreiner, a senior, was named the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s top catcher in the North Central District, which led to him being named the WBCA’s third-team All-State catcher for 2019. Schreiner also was part of the Academic All-District team.

