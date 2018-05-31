Schickert, Hodags hand Medford 7-6 semifinal loss

One key hit short in some innings and unable to get one key out in others, the Medford Raiders fell one run short on Tuesday.

Bryce Schickert’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning provided the winning margin for the Rhinelander Hodags in their 7-6 win over the Raiders in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

Not only did Schickert have two hits and three runs batted in, he also was the winning pitcher, covering the last 4.1 innings and allowing just one run while striking out six, walking none and allowing six hits.

In a back-and-forth game, Medford quickly led 2-0, fell behind 5-2 and then tied it twice before giving up the sixth-inning run and finishing the season 13-12.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.