Schafer keeps finding the back of the net

The incredible numbers keep piling up for Medford girls hockey senior Emily Schafer, who put her name to three more impressive figures in the team’s 8-4 win over the Beaver Dam Co-op Saturday afternoon.

In the Raiders’ second game of the day in Beaver Dam, Schafer scored all eight goals, surpassing her previous high mark of six she scored in an 8-2 win over the 19U team from Marquette, Mich. on Jan. 4.

Those eight goals also pushed her over the 50-goal mark for the season and the 100-goal mark for her career. At 51 goals for the year and 103 goals for her career with at least three games left to play this season, Schafer will leave school scoring records that don’t figure to be broken for some time.

