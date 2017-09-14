Running game goes on rampage in rout of Rhinelander

The undersized Rhinelander defensive front was one Medford’s offensive line expected to dominate, and after a few early anxious moments, the Raiders did just that in a 36-7 blowout win over the Hodags Friday night at Raider Field.

Medford’s first win of the season came with 387 rushing yards, which accounted for all of the team’s offense in a game the Raiders blew open with four touchdowns in a span of just over eight minutes bridging the second and third quarters.

“All the linemen were blocking amazing,” said junior running back Garret Hill, who had a huge night with 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. “The holes were just opening. Everybody was hitting their blocks, it was just great. Outside was open a lot.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.