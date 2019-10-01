Running and gunning; Redmen get on offensive roll in rout of Gilman
After playing four straight grinders, the Rib Lake Redmen were able to get out and run Monday and the Gilman Pirates paid the price in a 94-65 non-conference rout played at Rib Lake High School.
The tone was set in the first six minutes when Rib Lake knocked down seemingly every outside shot and scored off a handful of turnovers to build a quick 23-4 lead.
The Pirates answered with an 11-0 run of their own to climb back into it at 23-15 and they let a couple more good scoring chances get away that could have gotten them even closer.
Instead, Rib Lake’s Levi Ewan made one of two free throws at the 5:09 mark, Alex Patrick sank a right corner 3-pointer, Ewan drilled his third triple of the half and, after Gilman’s Trevor Schmitt scored off an Aaron Nagel assist, Patrick buried another 3-ball from the right side and Steven Petkau capped a 10-point half with his second trey to make it 36-17.
