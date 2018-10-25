Home / The Star News / Runnin’ Raiders dominate, look forward to state

Runnin’ Raiders dominate, look forward to state



Medford’s Franny Seidel and Alicia Kawa jockey for position in the lead pack very early in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford girls sectional cross country race. Seidel finished fifth and Kawa sixth to lead the Raiders to the sectional team championship. The two Raiders with previous state experience, Seidel and Kawa will lead Medford Saturday in its first-ever state appearance as a team. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsAlexis Fleegel stays ahead of two runners from Wisconsin Dells just over a mile into Saturday's sectional race in Colby. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s sectional championship team includes (l. to r.) Jennifer Kahn, Alicia Kawa, Paige Brandner, Lauren Meyer, Grace Kelley, Alexis Fleegel and Franny Seidel. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/25/2018 - 8:53am mattf

One year ago, Medford’s girls cross country team wilted in the heat at Waupaca.
In the wind and snow at Colby Saturday, the Raiders were at their best and finally earned their long-awaited team trip to state.
The Raiders left no doubt they were the best team in the WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional, breezing to the sectional championship by a 47-76 margin over runner-up Wisconsin Dells, who also qualified for state as a team with its second-place finish.
The Raiders went into the meet looking like the team to beat, and, this time, they let no distractions get in the way.
“I think we all came in with a good mental mindset today,” senior Grace Kelley said after Saturday’s awards ceremony. “We knew the course was going to be a little tough with all the wind and the snow, but I think everyone just put their heart out.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here