Runnin’ Raiders dominate, look forward to state

One year ago, Medford’s girls cross country team wilted in the heat at Waupaca.

In the wind and snow at Colby Saturday, the Raiders were at their best and finally earned their long-awaited team trip to state.

The Raiders left no doubt they were the best team in the WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional, breezing to the sectional championship by a 47-76 margin over runner-up Wisconsin Dells, who also qualified for state as a team with its second-place finish.

The Raiders went into the meet looking like the team to beat, and, this time, they let no distractions get in the way.

“I think we all came in with a good mental mindset today,” senior Grace Kelley said after Saturday’s awards ceremony. “We knew the course was going to be a little tough with all the wind and the snow, but I think everyone just put their heart out.”

