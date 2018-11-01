The rim is too often unkind in tough 51-50 loss

The Medford Raiders couldn’t complain about the shots they got in the last five seconds Tuesday night. They just needed to put one of them in.

Not one of three looks in the lane Medford got in the final seconds fell through the net. That meant a last-minute rally from a six-point deficit went for naught in a 51-50 loss to the Rhinelander Hodags that dropped the Raiders, who were tied for first in the Great Northern Conference four days earlier, into a third-place tie with Mosinee.

Thanks to a go-ahead free throw by Kenedy Van Zile with 12.8 seconds left, Rhinelander leap-frogged the Raiders into second in the GNC at 4-1, while Medford (5-7 overall) now sits at 3-2, two games behind 5-0 Lakeland.

“We knew this was an important game,” Medford head coach Jessica Faude said. “We were tied coming in and this moves us down to third in the conference. Now we know we have to come from behind. We have to battle every game. We’ve got Northland Pines on Friday and that will be tough too. It would’ve been sweeter to get the win, but I’m proud of how they played.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.