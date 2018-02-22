Home / The Star News / Rib Lake wins, faces Gilman next

Rib Lake wins, faces Gilman next



Gilman's Lydia Syryczuk tries to cut off Rib Lake's Gracie Weinke during the team's Jan. 29 meeting in Rib Lake. The two teams will meet again Friday in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal at 7 p.m. in Rib Lake. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 9:39am mattf

The Taylor County rematch is set.
As expected, the second-seeded Rib Lake Lady Redmen cruised through their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal, downing 15th-seeded Turtle Lake 44-18 Wednesday night in Rib Lake.
The win advances Rib Lake, now 19-3, to a regional semifinal contest Friday against seventh-seeded Gilman (14-8). Tip time is 7 p.m. at Rib Lake. The Turtle Lake/Rib Lake game was delayed a day due to icy conditions and Rib Lake’s school closing on Tuesday.
Gilman advanced Tuesday with a 62-28 win over 10th-seeded Greenwood.
This will be the teams’ second meeting of the season. Rib Lake beat Gilman in non-conference play 54-38 on Jan. 29. The two teams also met last year with Rib Lake winning both, including a 46-33 decision in the first round of regional play.
Friday’s winner will advance to a Saturday regional final against either sixth-seeded Owen-Withee or third-seeded McDonell Central. The higher seed will host that game at 7 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here