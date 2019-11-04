Rib Lake keeps rolling with shutout in Gilman

Rib Lake’s upward trend in their first week of baseball games continued Tuesday afternoon in blustery Gilman, while the hometown Pirates have learned they have work to do to stop an early downward trend.

Scoring in every inning, the Redmen improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 16-0 blowout win that was the team’s third shutout win in this early stretch.

With the exception of two rough defensive innings in Thorp on Monday, the Redmen have gotten off to an exceptional start in non-conference play.

“We’ve been the road warriors, winning four road games in four days,” head coach Dick Iverson said. “We’ve really been scoring some runs. We pitched really well over the weekend.

“We’re playing well, that’s all I can say.”

