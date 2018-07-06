Rib Lake girls thrilled with their finish; boys left thirsting for more

The Rib Lake Redmen made repeat appearances at the WIAA Division 3 state track and field championships in two girls events. Next year, it will be the boys who will be motivated to return and improve upon their debut performances this past weekend at UW-La Crosse.

The boys 400-meter relay team of Tyler Balgord, Connor Czysz, John Henry Hopkins and Zach Makovsky ran two strong races put finished just short of their ultimate goal of making the top six and reaching the awards podium. A 15th-place finish by the 1,600-meter relay team and a 14th-place finish by Hopkins in the long jump will add fuel to next year’s fire.

Meanwhile, the senior-dominated girls qualifiers finished with uplifting efforts as Emily Espinoza jumped up three spots from her pre-race seed to take 11th in the 800-meter run and the 3,200-meter relay team of Hailey Wudi, Zoei Goodrich, Kelli Lueck and Espinoza bumped up one spot from their seed and improved by one spot over Rib Lake’s place last year to take 14th out of 16 teams.

