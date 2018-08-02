Home / The Star News / Rib Lake girls own the North

Rib Lake girls own the North



Rib Lake’s Hailey Wudi sees a driving lane as she attacks the Auburndale defense during the first half of Friday’s 40-31 win over the Apaches. Wudi had a solid outing in an otherwise sluggish game for the Redmen, who also beat Phillips Tuesday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/08/2018 - 11:37am mattf

The Rib Lake Lady Redmen kept doing their part. With others around the Marawood Conference helping out, the Redmen clinched the league’s North Division championship Tuesday a little sooner than most expected.
The Redmen recorded their fifth straight win since an upset loss at Abbotsford on Jan. 9 by blowing out the Phillips Loggers 70-36 and improved to 11-2 in Marawood play. Soon after, Rib Lake found out its nearest competitor in the North, Prentice, lost its fourth straight Marawood game, 62-60, to visiting Abbotsford.
The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 8-6 with two games left and with no chance of catching up.
For the first time since the 2006-07 season, Rib Lake is a Marawood Conference champion in girls basketball.
