Rib Lake gets a sweep in home opener

The Rib Lake volleyball team is only home once in the first half of September, so the Redmen made sure they took advantage of the friendly confines of their gym Tuesday, sweeping Spencer 3-0 in non-conference play.

A balanced offense and an overall effort that got better as the match went along made sure the Rockets stayed winless through one week of the regular season. The Redmen, meanwhile, got their third win of the young season against six losses.

“It was a good night to open at home and get a good win under our belt,” head coach Barb Anderson said.

