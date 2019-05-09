Home / The Star News / Rib Lake gets a sweep in home opener

Rib Lake gets a sweep in home opener



Rib Lake's Tia Bube blocks an attack from Spencer's Mallori Barth and gets the kill, bringing Rib Lake within a point of clinching Tuesday's match with Spencer. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake senior Savana Radtke attacks from the middle of the front row during a match against Thorp at Saturday's Marathon Invitational. Photo by Casey Krautkramer/The Record-Review
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 9:21am mattf

The Rib Lake volleyball team is only home once in the first half of September, so the Redmen made sure they took advantage of the friendly confines of their gym Tuesday, sweeping Spencer 3-0 in non-conference play.
A balanced offense and an overall effort that got better as the match went along made sure the Rockets stayed winless through one week of the regular season. The Redmen, meanwhile, got their third win of the young season against six losses.
“It was a good night to open at home and get a good win under our belt,” head coach Barb Anderson said.
