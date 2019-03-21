Rib Lake boys built on experience; girls looking to rebuild roster

With a big 2018 senior class having moved on, the Rib Lake track and field squads won’t be quite as deep this spring and, especially on the girls side, there are big holes that will be tough to fill one year later.

But there are still many reasons for the Redmen to be optimistic heading into the 2019 season under new head coach Jonah Campbell.

The boys will have the advantage from an experience perspective, bringing a solid core back from a team that won Rib Lake’s first Marawood North conference championship since 2010 and first WIAA Division 3 regional title since 2008 last May and also qualified for state competition in three events.

“We have most of the team intact that we had last year,” Campbell said of the boys. “It’s just plugging a few guys in who weren’t in the relays last year but were alternates. We’re moving forward with that.”

