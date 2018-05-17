Rib Lake boys beat the heat (sheets) to win North title

Motivation comes from different sources for different athletes.

For the Rib Lake boys track and field team, the source for motivation going into Monday’s Marawood North championships in Phillips came from the pre-meet heat sheets.

“Looking at the heat sheets when they came out, we scored it just as they were to see where things might fall if everything stayed where it was supposed to, which of course it never does,” Rib Lake head coach Mark Krommenacker said. “We scored it out and we were down a little more than we expected, especially having just beaten Chequamegon a couple of weeks ago. We were surprised.”

The surprise, however, worked in Rib Lake’s favor as a couple of pointed conversations and lineup tweaks resulted in the boys’ first conference championship since 2010. The Redmen outscored Chequamgon 153-133 to take the title, while the Lady Redmen came close as well, falling just behind Abbotsford 132-114 to take second in the six-school meet.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.