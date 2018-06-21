Rib Lake’s Cardey enjoys an early June all-star hoops tour

Before registering for her first college courses at UW-Eau Claire early this week, Katie Cardey got not one, but two final chances to relive the great success she had on the high school basketball court.

Cardey represented the Rib Lake Redmen in Friday’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-Star Game in Wisconsin Dells, becoming the first student-athlete from the school to play in the event since Daniel Petkau played in the 2011 boys Division 5 game.

On June 6, Cardey played for the Northern Wisconsin all-star team in thefifth annual Kiwanis Border Bash held at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Mich.

Cardey’s teams lost both games, but that won’t be the lasting impression of either event for the three-time All-Marawood North first-team pick, two-time Player of the Year and WBCA Division 5 All-State selection.

