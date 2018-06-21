Home / The Star News / Rib Lake’s Cardey enjoys an early June all-star hoops tour

The Division 5 North All-Star team is dressed up for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association awards banquet Thursday in Wisconsin Dells. Team members were (front l. to r.) Taylor Yonker of Gillett, Jessica Slowik of Elcho, Reanne Kietlinski of Bowler, (back) Signe Fronek of Newman Catholic, Jordan Ludescher of Flambeau, Katie Cardey of Rib Lake, Morgan Ludescher of Flambeau, Amber Baehman of Tri-County, Brooke Hopkins of Tri-County and Abby Opsal of McDonell Central.The Northern Wisconsin all-stars take a team photo before their June 6 game at the fifth annual Kiwanis Classic Border Bash held at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Mich. Team members include Gabby McCorison of Butternut, Jessica Slowik of Elcho, Heather Pearson of Amherst, Trinity Myer of Hayward, Katie Cardey of Rib Lake, Ashlea Meister of Shell Lake, Jordan Ludescher of Flambeau, Emily Belanger of Washburn and Morgan Ludescher of Flambeau.
Thu, 06/21/2018

Before registering for her first college courses at UW-Eau Claire early this week, Katie Cardey got not one, but two final chances to relive the great success she had on the high school basketball court.
Cardey represented the Rib Lake Redmen in Friday’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-Star Game in Wisconsin Dells, becoming the first student-athlete from the school to play in the event since Daniel Petkau played in the 2011 boys Division 5 game.
On June 6, Cardey played for the Northern Wisconsin all-star team in thefifth annual Kiwanis Border Bash held at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Mich.
Cardey’s teams lost both games, but that won’t be the lasting impression of either event for the three-time All-Marawood North first-team pick, two-time Player of the Year and WBCA Division 5 All-State selection.
