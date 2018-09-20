Home / The Star News / Repeat performance: Raider girls win again, while boys take 4th

Repeat performance: Raider girls win again, while boys take 4th



Medford's Alicia Kawa (l.) and Franny Seidel reach the top of the first hill and make the turn during Saturday's Division 2 and 3 girls race at the Wausau Smiley Invitational. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Serena Moore attacks a small uphill climb early in the Division 2 and 3 girls race. Moore finished ninth among Division 3 runners at the Smiley Invite. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Nic Doriot holds his stride as he heads toward the finish line in Saturday's boys Division 2 and 3 Smiley race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Caden Hartmann battles for position early in the Division 2 and 3 boys race Saturday morning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/20/2018 - 9:20am mattf

All of the runners from 2017’s championship team were back, and the Medford Raiders left no doubt Saturday in repeating as the Division 2 and Division 2 and 3 combined girls team champions at the 62nd annual Bill Smiley Invitational held at Wausau’s Tribute Golf Course.
While some times weren’t quite as fast as last year, the Raiders made up for it with higher places on an unusually hot and muggy mid-September morning.
In the combined Division 2 and 3 standings, Medford beat Boscobel 68-143 for the team title and placed its five scorers among the top 27. Those top five runners were among the top 15 finishers in the Division 2 standings, where Medford was a runaway 37-87 winner over Great Northern Conference rival Tomahawk.
Last year, Medford won the combined team title by a 15-point margin and the Division 2 title by 19.
“This is such a big meet so I think it’s really cool that we can win it twice,” junior Paige Brandner said.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here