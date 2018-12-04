Relay team a winner, Dums nearly takes mile at West

With the start of their outdoor season wiped out by deep snow on area facilities, the Rib Lake Redmen were thankful to get one more chance to run indoors at the Wausau West Indoor Invitationals Thursday and Friday.

The boys took their turn at West on Friday and came away with seventh place out of nine teams by scoring 54.5 points. The Redmen won one distance race and nearly got another, while John Henry Hopkins had a nice day, placing in the top four twice in individual events.

Friday’s meet was Rib Lake’s first competition since March 20. Friday’s meet at Edgar has been canceled. The Redmen were able to add another indoor meet this coming Monday at Neillsville.

