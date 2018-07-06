Home / The Star News / Relay race ‘better than last year’ for Raiders’ 3,200 crew

Relay race ‘better than last year’ for Raiders’ 3,200 crew



Medford's Franny Seidel, Lauren Meyer, Katie Phillips and Paige Brandner won fifth-place medals Friday in the Division 2 girls 3,200-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field championships. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider freshman Alicia Kawa hangs with the leaders in the early stages of the Division 2 girls 3,200-meter run Friday night. She finished 10th in a personal-best 11:41.79. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The same lineup was back for the WIAA Division 2 girls state 3,200-meter relay, but a different order than last year and in a different heat produced an even better result for the Medford Raiders Friday at UW-La Crosse.
The team of Paige Brandner, Lauren Meyer, Franny Seidel and Katie Phillips bumped up from its eighth-place finish of a year ago in this race to fifth and earned a coveted spot on the awards podium after breaking its own school record, yet again, in the race with a time of 9:41.32.
Their last record mark was 9:43.71, set in their first race together this season at the WIAA Division 2 Mosinee regional May 21. They won the race at the Colby sectional in 9:45.73, tying Winneconne for the second-fastest Division 2 sectional time in the state.
