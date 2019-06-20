Reds snap Interwald’s win streak in extras

Breaking News

Interwald’s Shane Coker slides around the attempted tag from Whittlesey third baseman Cody Loertscher and successfully goes from first to third on James Holliday’s third-inning single during Sunday’s Dairyland League contest at Mike Roiger Stadium. Coker then scored on Nick Gerstberger’s infield hit to give the Woodticks a 4-3 lead, but the Reds wound up winning 5-4 in 10 innings. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsWhittlesey pitcher Brandon Loertscher reaches to tag Interwald’s James Holliday at home plate for the final out in the top of Sunday’s third inning. Holliday tried to score on a pitch that got away from catcher Derek Nichols. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsCade Alexander is congratulated by his Whittlesey teammates after his walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Reds a 5-4 win over Interwald Sunday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
An early slugfest in Whittlesey turned into an outstanding pitcher’s duel that was settled Sunday afternoon when the pitchers of record squared off in the bottom of the 10th inning.
The Reds’ Cade Alexander, who had just thrown a 1-2-3 top of the 10th for the home team, broke a 4-4 tie that had stood since the third inning when he bounced a one-out, RBI single up the middle off Interwald’s Peter Devine to finally end the stalemate and give the Reds a key 5-4 mid-season win in Dairyland League play.
The hit scored Thomas Mildbrand from third base. He had one of Whittlesey’s four straight hits in the inning, spoiling a fine effort from Devine, who pitched all 9.1 innings for the Woodticks.
The Reds snapped their three-game league losing skid and improved to 2-3. The loss was the first of the season for the Woodticks, who fell out of the top spot in the league standings with their 4-1 mark, though they remain right behind 4-0 Wausau and 3-0 Rib Lake.
