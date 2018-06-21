Home / The Star News / Reds get back to even with a 7-4 win

Reds get back to even with a 7-4 win



Interwald second baseman Jeff Borman slides to stay in front of this ground ball hit by Whittlesey’s Darren Leonhard during the sixth inning of this Dairyland League contest held Sunday in Rib Lake. Borman made the play to get the out on Leonhard during a 1-2-3 inning. Whittlesey won the game 7-4. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsWhittlesey second baseman Thomas Mildbrand flips the baseball to first baseman Darren Leonhard to retire Interwald's Jeff Yanko during the bottom of Sunday's ninth inning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/21/2018 - 8:55am mattf

The Whittlesey Reds scored three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning –– matching Interwald’s hit total for the entire game –– and never trailed in a 7-4 win over the host Woodticks Sunday in a Dairyland League game played at Rib Lake.
Leadoff hitter Nick Meyer sparked the Reds’ offense by going four for five. He was involved in each of Whittlesey’s four scoring innings. Brothers Brandon and Cody Loertscher dealt with traffic on the base paths most of the day but never allowed the big hit that could have turned the game around.
Whittlesey improved to 2-2 in league play heading into a key two-game weekend, while Interwald slipped to 4-3 to remain in fifth place, just behind Merrill (3-2) and ahead of Minocqua (3-3), Medford (2-2) and the Reds, who all sit at .500.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

