Redmen start fast, finish off Wildcats 71-58 in regional final



The Rib Lake Redmen and their fans celebrate after the team received the WIAA Division 5 regional championship plaque following a 71-58 win over Wild Rose Saturday. The Redmen have advanced to Thursday's sectional semifinal game against Pittsville to be played at D.C. Everest. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Levi Ewan draws the attention of three Wild Rose Wildcats with this drive during the first half of Saturday's regional final win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Devyn Vlach takes the ball to the track while Wild Rose's Matthew Wildner is the only one who can stop him during Saturday's first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJennifer Blomberg joins Redmen players (l. to r.) Paulo Miranda, Matthew Siroin, Trey Klemann, Brock Thiede, Levi Ewan, Logan Blomberg, Ryan Patrick, Nick Gerstberger, Steven Petkau, Devyn Vlach, Cory Hanson and Michael Borchardt for a team photo following Saturday's regional final win. Photo by Matt Frey
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 8:48am mattf

The Rib Lake Redmen started fast in each half Saturday and built a 24-point lead before holding off a furious Wild Rose rally to get the WIAA Division 5 regional championship they felt they let get away a year ago with a 71-58 win over the second-seeded Wildcats.
With multiple motivating factors driving them, the Redmen weren’t going to be satisfied unless they brought the regional plaque back from Wild Rose High School.
“We definitely had a chip on our shoulder from last year,” senior Levi Ewan. “And we came in with a lot of motivation because we think we kinda got gypped on our seed. We felt like we should’ve had a home game, so we came in with a chip on our shoulder there. We had a lot of motivation with Jerry Blomberg (passing away). So we had a lot coming in.”
Blomberg, the grandfather of sophomore guard Logan Blomberg lost his battle with cancer the previous night.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Star News.

