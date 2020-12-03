Redmen start fast, finish off Wildcats 71-58 in regional final

The Rib Lake Redmen started fast in each half Saturday and built a 24-point lead before holding off a furious Wild Rose rally to get the WIAA Division 5 regional championship they felt they let get away a year ago with a 71-58 win over the second-seeded Wildcats.

With multiple motivating factors driving them, the Redmen weren’t going to be satisfied unless they brought the regional plaque back from Wild Rose High School.

“We definitely had a chip on our shoulder from last year,” senior Levi Ewan. “And we came in with a lot of motivation because we think we kinda got gypped on our seed. We felt like we should’ve had a home game, so we came in with a chip on our shoulder there. We had a lot of motivation with Jerry Blomberg (passing away). So we had a lot coming in.”

Blomberg, the grandfather of sophomore guard Logan Blomberg lost his battle with cancer the previous night.

