Redmen smack Hatchets with 36-7 start, rout Chequamegon

Rib Lake’s boys basketball season-opening loss at Abbotsford certainly raised eyebrows around the Marawood North. But in the two weeks since, the Redmen have improved in each game and are making that game seem more and more like an aberration.

On Tuesday, the Redmen gave visiting Tomahawk no chance, tearing out to a 36-7 lead before settling for a 66-49 non-conference win. The victory was Rib Lake’s third straight and put the Redmen at 4-2 overall, heading into a huge three-game stretch of conference games before Christmas.

Levi Ewan led the Redmen with 23 points, 15 of which came after halftime. But the final stats showed strong offensive balance with three players in double figures and two more just one shot away from joining them.

