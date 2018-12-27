Redmen rally from 15 down, but Loggers get the breaks late

If the Rib Lake Redmen are going to successfully defend their Marawood North boys basketball championship, they’re going to have to make up some ground in January and February –– just like last year.

The good news is Rib Lake doesn’t have that much ground to make up after coming out on the short end of a hard-fought 50-46 battle in Phillips Thursday night. The loss left Rib Lake at 3-3 in conference play, one game behind co-leaders Phillips and Athens. After a loss to Phillips at the same point in the season last December, the Redmen were also one game back.

The tough part is that four teams are within a game of each other and in the thick of it in the North. With two games against an improved Athens squad, one more against every other North team and some difficult crossovers against the Marawood South still to play, any win they can get in the final 10 league games will be big.

Returning to the site of one of their biggest wins from a year ago, the Redmen ran into a fired-up Loggers team that hit on all cylinders in Thursday’s first half and led by 15 on two occasions.

