Redmen race to big lead, sail past Pirates

A scorebook error resulted in a technical foul and a 2-0 Gilman lead before any time elapsed, but that was about all that went wrong early for the Rib Lake Redmen, who built a 30-point halftime lead cruised to a 76-46 win over the Pirates in Tuesday’s inter-county non-conference contest.

Levi Ewan blitzed the Pirates for 23 first-half points and 32 total points while making nearly every shot he took. Rib Lake’s fast pace and ability to force turnovers got Gilman in a 25-8 hole early. The Pirates made a mini run to cut it to 25-14 before Rib Lake ended the half on a 21-2 blitz.

Rib Lake improved to 3-1 overall, while the Pirates fell to 0-3.

“I was pretty happy tonight except for the two points at the beginning I gave them,” Rib Lake head coach Bruce Peterson said after his team’s win.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.