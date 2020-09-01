Redmen just keep rolling

Home / The Star News

Gilman’s Peyton Heiman splits Rib Lake defenders Devyn Vlach and Levi Ewan and gets a shot off during the first half of Monday’s non-conference game between cross-county foes. It was a tough first half for the Pirates, who were buried quickly by the 10th-ranked Redmen and were ultimately defeated 83-25. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Nick Gerstberger puts up the shot that gets him over the 1,000-point milestone for his career late in Monday’s win over the Gilman Pirates. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 8:53am mattf
Pirates are no match in cross-county contest

A high school basketball game officially lasts 36 minutes.
Unofficially, Monday’s non-conference matchup between the Rib Lake and Gilman boys teams was decided in about five.
Showing no letdown whatsoever following a huge Marawood Conference win at Athens Friday, Rib Lake scored right off the opening tip and started the game with a 15-0 run, led 40-5 in the first half and coasted to an 83-25 win over the host Pirates.
The Redmen, who entered the game ranked 10th in the state’s Division 5 rankings according to wissports.net, improved to 8-1. The Pirates fell to 1-6 while dropping the first contest in two days of back-to-back games. Gilman also lost Tuesday at Columbus Catholic 75-46.
