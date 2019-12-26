Redmen hit break leading the North after throttling Marathon

While the two regular-season games against each Marawood North foe are always important, any crossover wins the Rib Lake Redmen can get against the Marawood South could go a long way toward separating themselves from the rest of the North pack.

The Redmen got their second such win of the season Friday and did it in emphatic fashion, shutting down the Marathon Red Raiders in the second half of a 58-42 home win.

The win puts the Redmen at 4-1 in Marawood games, one game ahead of North rivals Phillips and Athens, and 6-1 overall heading into their two-week holiday break from competition.

