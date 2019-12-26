Home / The Star News

Redmen hit break leading the North after throttling Marathon



Rib Lake’s Levi Ewan gets by Marathon’s Brock Warren and lays the basketball in with his left hand during the second half of Friday’s 58-42 win over the Red Raiders. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 8:20am mattf

While the two regular-season games against each Marawood North foe are always important, any crossover wins the Rib Lake Redmen can get against the Marawood South could go a long way toward separating themselves from the rest of the North pack.
The Redmen got their second such win of the season Friday and did it in emphatic fashion, shutting down the Marathon Red Raiders in the second half of a 58-42 home win.
The win puts the Redmen at 4-1 in Marawood games, one game ahead of North rivals Phillips and Athens, and 6-1 overall heading into their two-week holiday break from competition.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here