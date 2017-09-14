Redmen get two sweeps at home, two wins at Merrill

The Rib Lake Lady Redmen barely let fans get comfortable in the high school gym’s new bleachers in their first two home matches of the season.

The Redmen improved to 2-2 in Marawood Conference play Tuesday by easily sweeping Chequamegon 3-0. That followed a 3-0 non-conference sweep Monday over a rebuilding Spencer squad that is coming off a run of five straight Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championships.

Tuesday’s sweep over the Screaming Eagles came with scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-17. Chequamegon has struggled in recent years and is off to an 0-5 conference start this fall, but Rib Lake head coach Barb Anderson said the Redmen knew they had to come out prepared to play.

