Redmen get 19 hits in rout, but tables turn in game two

The Rib Lake Redmen continued their early-season offensive onslaught with a 15-5 win over Chequamegon Monday, but good things often come to an end and their five-game winning streak did just that in a 16-2 game-two loss to the Screaming Eagles at Mauston’s Woodside Sports Complex.

For the second straight spring, the teams had to head south to get conference play started in the Marawood North and split a doubleheader on the Woodside turf.

“We just lost our focus in that second game, but we played really well in the first game,” Rib Lake head coach Dick Iverson said. “We hit the ball well. I was so happy to just get these games in. Now we don’t have to worry about this week’s weather or worry about falling behind with conference games. It’s kind of amazing, we’ve played six games now and we’ve had zero practices on a field. We’re 5-1 and have not practiced outside.”

