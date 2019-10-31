A real kick to the gut

It certainly can be argued there has never been a more thrilling game in Medford’s 10-year history of boys varsity soccer than the one played at Raider Field Saturday night.

The only thing missing from the Raiders’ perspective was a better result.

Medford’s run toward the second WIAA Division 3 regional title in program history ended when third-seeded Fox Valley Lutheran won a penalty kick shootout in the fourth round, breaking what had been a 4-4 tie through 90 minutes of regulation and 20 more minutes of overtime.

The game officially goes into the books as a draw, but that was of little consolation to the Raiders, many of whom were reduced to tears when the match finally ended three hours after it started on a cold late October evening.

