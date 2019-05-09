Ready for the GNC push

A second straight shutout win over a Big Rivers Conference opponent has the Medford Raiders obviously excited about the start to their 2019 football season.

But it’s the Great Northern Conference games that matter most, which means Medford’s drive to improve weekly won’t stop after Friday’s 42-0 humbling of the Chippewa Falls Cardinals at Raider Field.

Medford is off to its first 2-0 start since 2011 and got its first sweep of Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls. The Raiders have started each season since 2013 with those usually strong opponents.

“It felt great but we have to stay humble,” senior Blaze Kesan said after Friday’s win. “We’ve gotta keep driving.”

Keep driving is basically what Medford did Friday after getting stopped in the red zone on its opening drive. A week earlier in a 14-0 win over Rice Lake, four straight scoreless drives stalled in enemy territory. This time, five straight drives ended in touchdowns with a sixth touchdown on a blocked punt mixed in.

