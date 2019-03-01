Raiders take over late to earn season’s second win

Medford head hockey coach Ryan Hraby admits he’s not a huge fan of Saturday games, where players are out of their normal routines and, in this past Saturday’s case, they’ve also been in the midst of their holiday break.

While the Raiders made some mistakes, their ups outnumbered their downs and they gave a big home crowd and their coach plenty to cheer about in a 7-4 non-conference win over the Viroqua Co-op.

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak, with six of those games taking place on the road, and gave the 2-8 Raiders a shot of momentum heading into the 2019 portion of their schedule.

“They played well,” Hraby said. “I would say the guys didn’t play down to their level. Viroqua’s a decent team, but they’re not a powerhouse by any means. The guys did well. They moved the puck well and definitely had more shots.”

