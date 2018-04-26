Raiders sweep the team titles; Gilman's Schmitt wins IH

The home teams successfully defended their team championships at Tuesday’s Medford Track and Field Invitational. The Raider girls won their fourth straight Medford Invite title with ease. The Raider boys needed all the points they could get to squeak past Merrill 213-204 to win their third straight Medford Invite.

Medford got wins from three of its four relay teams and a second-place finish from the 800-meter team, a big key to outscoring the Blue Jays for the boys championship. Senior Victor Rinaldi swept the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, while senior Trey Ulrich took the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. Senior Hunter Brandner won the 400-meter dash and took second in the high jump.

One of the biggest surprises was a victory for sophomore Douglas Way in the shot put competition. He crushed anything he had done so far this season with a winning throw of 45 feet, 7 inches. Junior Trevor Brehm was right behind him at 41-5.

