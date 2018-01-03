Raiders survive, get another shot at the Hodags

A determined second-half effort drove the Medford Raiders to a 60-56 win at Shaw-ano Tuesday and kept the Raiders’ season alive in a thrilling WIAA Division 2 regional opener.

The Raiders changed the game after halftime by getting some early shots to fall, picking up the pace of the game and forcing Shawano to go to a smaller lineup, opening more driving lanes to the basket. And they showed some true grit when things got tense at the end.

“We played so hard and that was what I was most proud of,” head coach Ryan Brown said after the Raiders improved to 14-9. “We played at what we say a 10, it felt like for 36 minutes. We just played our butts off.”

Cam Wenzel scored 27 points to lead the Raiders. Fellow seniors Ben Lindgren and Dain Strick were big factors and the contributions of sophomore Justin Sullivan and freshman Peyton Kuhn were crucial in sending ninth-seeded Medford to Friday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal at top-seeded Rhinelander (20-2).

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of the The Star News.