Raiders stretch win streak to four at Nekoosa

Brynn Rau scored a season-high 15 points to lead four Medford Raiders in double figures as they extended their post-Christmas winning streak to four games Tuesday with a 65-45 non-conference win at Nekoosa.

The Raiders got up by double digits quickly, let the Papermakers (6-6) cut their deficit to five late in the first half and then used a big surge on each side of the halftime break to build a lead that got as high as 24 in the second half.

With the win, Medford has, somewhat under the radar, built a 9-3 overall record. While the Raiders were in Nekoosa, a 67-52 win by Mosinee over a Lakeland squad that was short-handed due to illness created a three-way tie for second place in the Great Northern Conference between those three squads as the second round of league play is set to get underway on Friday.

Medford, Lakeland and Mosinee all sit at 4-2 in league play, two games behind 6-0 Rhinelander. Medford visits Lakeland Friday for a crucial game to start round two.

