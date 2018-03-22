Raiders start fast with team title sweep

The Medford Raiders have high hopes for the 2018 track and field season and the first meet only added to that optimism.

The Raiders swept the team titles with relative ease at Friday’s Tomahawk Indoor Invitational, held at UW-Eau Claire’s McPhee Center, and combined for 11 event championships and nine second-place finishes during the 11-team meet.

“My words to the kids on the bus, because they were pretty excited, was that was nice and that was wonderful, but let’s make this the highlight of the season,” Medford head coach Mike Bub said Monday. “We have really lofty goals.”

The girls were dominant, scoring 139.5 points to easily beat runner-up Black River Falls (88). There were expected winners, like the three relay teams, Desirae Weissmiller in shot put and returning state qualifier Katie Phillips in the 1,600-meter run.

