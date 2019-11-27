Raiders skate on thin ice with numbers, but eager for new year

While they watched another mega-merger take place to their immediate north and eliminate what was left of the Great Northern Conference during the off-season, the skaters in Medford’s girls hockey program soldier on in what is now its 11th varsity season.

The third year coaching duo of Jenna Wieting and Scott Brandner are crossing their fingers and knocking on wood that the Raiders’ 11 players will stay healthy during the 2019-20 season. They are also happy to see five freshmen bring an infusion of new talent to the squad, adding to a solid core of five returning letter winners.

“We’re a little low on numbers because we had a big senior class last year,” Wieting said last week. “So it makes practice a little bit tricky. We are down to three defensemen and just two lines and two goalies. We have 11 players, nine skaters, so that’s our main goal, to stay healthy.”

