Raiders send seven players to Thursday’s Regis sectional

The Medford Raiders advanced all three doubles teams and added a singles qualifier for the WIAA Division 2 Eau Claire Regis sectional meet being held today, Thursday at the Menards YMCA Tennis Center.

The success was part of a third-place team finish in Monday’s WIAA Division 2 Columbus Catholic subsectional. The Raiders scored 14 points to finish behind Newman Catholic and Ashland, who tied for first with 20 points apiece.

“Our girls played exactly how you would want to see them play at the end of the season,” Medford head coach Jake Bucki said. “Every one of the girls played their hearts out and pushed their competition to the limits.”

It’s the third time in the last five seasons Medford has pushed all three doubles teams through to the sectional meet.

