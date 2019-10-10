Home / The Star News

Raiders send seven players to Thursday’s Regis sectional



Medford's number-one doubles team of Elaine Schumacher and Lauryn Strick won its only match at Monday's Columbus Catholic subsectional and needs to win its first match at Thursday's sectional meet in Eau Claire to automatically qualify for state. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's number-two doubles team of Kailee Mann and Brooke Sommer easily won two subsectional matches and can automatically qualify for state by winning the flight-two championship at the sectional meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's number-three doubles team of Jordaan Clark and Kelsey Jascor will compete for their flight's sectional championship Thursday in Eau Claire. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider senior Cassidy Balciar won two subsectional matches in number-three singles to qualify for her first sectional meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 8:55am mattf

The Medford Raiders advanced all three doubles teams and added a singles qualifier for the WIAA Division 2 Eau Claire Regis sectional meet being held today, Thursday at the Menards YMCA Tennis Center.
The success was part of a third-place team finish in Monday’s WIAA Division 2 Columbus Catholic subsectional. The Raiders scored 14 points to finish behind Newman Catholic and Ashland, who tied for first with 20 points apiece.
“Our girls played exactly how you would want to see them play at the end of the season,” Medford head coach Jake Bucki said. “Every one of the girls played their hearts out and pushed their competition to the limits.”
It’s the third time in the last five seasons Medford has pushed all three doubles teams through to the sectional meet.
