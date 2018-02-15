Raiders send 7 to the sectional

Spencer-Columbus Catholic left Raider Hall Saturday with the WIAA Division 2 regional championship plaque, which was disappointing for host Medford, but with seven qualifiers for this Saturday’s WIAA sectional meet at Amery, the Raiders’ wrestling season is far from over.

Medford hasn’t sent seven wrestlers to a sectional meet since 2011 and they’re optimistic they’ll send more to state than the one that got through seven years ago.

The list of sectional qualifiers includes senior Kolten Hanson, who is seeking his fourth state trip; sophomore Dane Higgins, who is seeking his second straight trip to Madison and second-time sectional qualifiers Andy Poetzl and Zeke Sigmund. Sophomores Jake Brunner, Walker Ewan and Jake Rau will all make their sectional debuts at Amery High School in a meet that starts at 10:30 a.m.

The top three finishers in each weight class Saturday will advance to the state tournament at Madison’s Kohl Center Feb. 22-24.

