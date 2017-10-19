Home / The Star News / Raiders score early and often in first-round win

Raiders score early and often in first-round win



A nudge from Medford’s Onyi Ekwueme sends Shaw-ano’s Michael Klement off his feet during a first-half race to the ball in Tuesday’s WIAA regional win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Colton Gowey gets off a shot while marked by Shawano's Alexander Mueller during Tuesday's second half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/19/2017 - 10:04am mattf

Nothing has come easy for the Medford Raiders in the second half of the boys soccer season, but a loss might have given them a new spark at just the right time.
A 2-1 loss at Great Northern Conference champion Rhinelander Thursday rebuilt some confidence and the Raiders took it out on Shawano Tuesday during a 5-2 win in a WIAA Division 3 first-round contest at the Stetsonville field.
All of the scoring took place in the first half as Medford improved to 9-11-2 and earned a regional semifinal matchup with, of all teams, Rhinelander. That matchup is set for 4 p.m. today at Rhinelander High School with the winner advancing to a regional final on Saturday against fifth-seeded Mosinee or fourth-seeded Clintonville.
“We played Rhinelander the other day and we played them hard and came out with a close loss,” senior Alec Veal said. “We wanted to play Shawano just like we played Rhinelander, so that’s what we did.”
