Raiders score early and often in first-round win

Nothing has come easy for the Medford Raiders in the second half of the boys soccer season, but a loss might have given them a new spark at just the right time.

A 2-1 loss at Great Northern Conference champion Rhinelander Thursday rebuilt some confidence and the Raiders took it out on Shawano Tuesday during a 5-2 win in a WIAA Division 3 first-round contest at the Stetsonville field.

All of the scoring took place in the first half as Medford improved to 9-11-2 and earned a regional semifinal matchup with, of all teams, Rhinelander. That matchup is set for 4 p.m. today at Rhinelander High School with the winner advancing to a regional final on Saturday against fifth-seeded Mosinee or fourth-seeded Clintonville.

“We played Rhinelander the other day and we played them hard and came out with a close loss,” senior Alec Veal said. “We wanted to play Shawano just like we played Rhinelander, so that’s what we did.”

