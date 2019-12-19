Home / The Star News

Raiders, Robins battle to rare swim tie



Medford freshman Jacob Mitchell set his best time of the young season in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:23.76 during Thursday's home meet with Lakeland. He placed second in the race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsEthan Kraemer does his part to help his relay team take second in the 400-yard freestyle race last Thursday. Matt Buchan, Jack Griesbach, Kraemer and Tahtankka Damm finished in 4:30.76. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
What the Medford Raiders and Antigo Red Robins lacked in depth, they made up for in drama as Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference swim meet went down to the last event –– and still wound up with no winner.
Trailing the entire meet, the six-man crew from Antigo won the last four events and, with a win in the 400-meter freestyle relay, forged a 73-73 tie with the Raiders, who were short-handed themselves and competing without two of their top swimmers Jack Griesbach and Ethan Kraemer.
With the small rosters for both teams, every swim scored points and, as the final score indicates, every place mattered in Antigo’s 25-meter pool at the Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center.
