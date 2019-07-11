Raiders respond to early adversity, excel late to beat River Falls

It took 11 games, but the Medford Raiders got their first full 48-minute test of the 2019 football season Friday and, after some shaky moments early, came out with a passing grade in a thrilling 16-14 win over River Falls in their WIAA Division 3 Level 2 battle at Raider Field.

In playoff football, the grades are pass or fail, and the Raiders got the desired result by scoring 14 points off two game-changing Wildcat turnovers, including a big touchdown just before halftime, running for 228 yards against a stout River Falls defense while erasing an early 6-0 deficit and playing much-improved second-half defense, particularly on two fourth-quarter stands.

The first of those stands ended in a high snap that Wildcat punter Joe Stoffel kicked out of the end zone for the tie-breaking safety with 8:59 left in the game that ultimately won it for the 11-0 Raiders.

“We’ve talked about that for quite a bit of the year, that at some point in time we’re going to face some adversity,” Medford head coach Ted Wilson said.

