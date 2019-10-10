Raiders ready for today’s test at Lakeland

With a comfortable 96-74 win over visiting Colby-Abbotsford last Thursday, the Medford girls swim team set the stage for a highly-anticipated showdown for second place in the eight-team league tonight, Thursday, at Lakeland.

The Raiders and Thunderbirds both are 4-1 in GNC dual meets going into tonight’s 5:30 p.m. encounter in Minocqua. Lakeland still has a tough meet Oct. 17 at the Ladysmith Co-op, while Medford finishes the duals with last-place Mosinee the same night.

Rhinelander remains unbeaten at 5-0 and appears to be too deep for anyone to catch the rest of the way.

“They are our last big hurdle of the season,” Medford head coach Betsy Berends said of the T-Birds. “If we can beat them, which I know we can, we will go into the conference meet in second place. We really want that.”

