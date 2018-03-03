Raiders pull off a shocker; Redmen roll into regional final

Saturday night will be a big basketball night in Taylor County as the Medford Raiders and Rib Lake Redmen will both play for boys WIAA regional championships.

The ninth-seeded Raiders (15-9) pulled off one of the state's biggest stunners during Friday night's regional semifinals, knocking off one-seed Rhinelander 63-61 in overtime on the Hodags' home floor in Division 2 play. Ben Lindgren scored the go-ahead basket with 35 seconds left and the Raiders survived two late misses by Rhinelander star Owen White to hold on.

Medford led by as many as 12 in the second half, but Rhinelander (20-3) rallied to tie it in the final seconds of regulation. The lead changed hands five times in overtime.

Medford will face fifth-seeded Marshfield (12-11) Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Marshfield High School fieldhouse in the regional final. The Tigers, who dropped to Division 2 for the first time this season, beat fourth-seeded Mosinee 81-71 Friday.

Top-seeded Rib Lake easily won its Division 5 semifinal Friday, beating eighth-seeded Flambeau 73-34. The Redmen won their sixth straight game to improve to 16-7.

Rib Lake faces fifth-seeded Turtle Lake (13-11) Saturday in a game that has been moved to Prentice due to concerns about gym size. Game time is 7 p.m. The Lakers knocked off fourth-seeded Lake Holcombe Friday 53-46 in a game that was moved to Bruce.