Raiders no match yet for GNC’s best team

Medford catcher Alex Nicks makes a diving catch of a popped-up bunt attempt by Mosinee’s Natalie Obremski and avoids colliding with third baseman Delani Clausnitzer during the second inning of Tuesday’s 10-0 loss at Mosinee. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford shortstop Brynn Rau cleanly fields a bouncer hit by Mosinee’s Zoe Gburek and throws her out to end the bottom of the second inning during the Raiders’ 10-0 softball loss on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/18/2019 - 9:16am mattf

Medford head softball coach Virgil Berndt remains confident his Raiders will be significantly better a month from now when WIAA tournament play will already be underway.
Tuesday night’s matchup with perennial power Mosinee, however, showed how much of a work in progress Medford’s young squad still is.
The Indians took advantage of every opening the Raiders gave them in building an 8-0 lead through three innings and they finished it off with two sixth-inning runs in a 10-0 shutout.
Senior Sydni Gburek was the star, firing a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts from the pitching circle and driving in half of Mosinee’s runs while going two for two at the plate. Mosinee collected 11 hits while improving to 3-0 in the Great Northern Conference and 4-0 overall.
Medford fell to 1-4 overall while dropping its GNC opener.
